2027: We Are Coming Back With Peter Obi– LP

Ahead of the 2027 general elections, the opposition Labour Party, LP, says it would present former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, as its presidential candidate.

Speaking in an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today’, the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Abayomi Arabambi who stated that Tinubu would not have a smooth sail in the next general polls, also faulted actor-turned-politician, Kenneth Okonkwo, over his decision to dump the party.

Arabambi described his exit as a relief for the party as it plans to unseat the present administration come 2027.

“Tinubu is not just going to have it very easy in 2027, we are coming back with that Peter Obi to them so that they will know we are very serious,” he added.

The Publicity Secretary expressed uncertainty in Okonkwo’s loyalty to the LP, accusing him of working for President Tinubu and the ruling APC.

“And we wish Kenneth Okonkwo well, his resignation is good riddance to bad rubbish. He should not speak about the Labour Party anymore.

“There is no leadership crisis in the Labour Party. Labour Party is not going into extinction. It is just a figment of the imaginations of most of our detractors,” Arabambi stated.

Recall that Obi was the party’s presidential candidate in 2023 but lost to President Bola Tinubu, the then-candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The former Anambra State governor came third in the polls, trailing closely behind former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

