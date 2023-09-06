23 invited Super Eagles players hit Uyo ahead of qualifiers

The 23 Invited Super Eagles players have all arrived in Uyo ahead of Nigeria’s AFCON qualifiers against São Tomé on Saturday in the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo on Saturday.

According to the Super Eagles who gave an update on their official page, they asserted that all players have honoured invitation to the game.

“Update! Full Camp. Ekong leads others in. Uzoho, Ojo, Adeleye, Aina, Ebuehi, Jordan, Ekong, Ajayi, Bassey, Collins, Bruno, Ndidi, Onyedika, Aribo, Onyeka, Iheanacho, Chukwueze, Simon, Lookman, Osimhen, Awoniyi, Orban, Boniface #SoarSuperEagles #AFCON2023Q #LetsDoitAgain”