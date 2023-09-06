Manchester United reacts to Anthony’s assault of ex lover

Manchester United today reacted to Anthony’s alleged assault on ex-girlfriend. The club stated that they are aware of the allegations against their player.

Recall that The News Chronicle reported that the Manchester United forward was dropped from the Brazilian squad after the revelation of the assault on his former girlfriend.

“Manchester United acknowledges the allegations made against Antony and notes that the Police are conducting enquiries.

Pending further information, the club will be making no further comments.

As a club, we are taking this matter seriously, with consideration of the impact of these allegations and subsequent reporting will have on survivors of abuse.”