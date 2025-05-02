2027: One Term is Enough- Hakeem Baba-Ahmed to Tinubu

Former Presidential Aide Hakeem Baba-Ahmed has fired a bold shot at President Bola Tinubu urging him not to run in 2027.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Baba-Ahmed, who served as Special Adviser on Political Affairs to Tinubu in the Office of Vice President Kashim Shettima, urged the president to use his remaining two years in office to “fix Nigeria” and mentor a younger, more vibrant successor.

“If I had met President Tinubu, I would have told him not to run in 2027,” Baba-Ahmed declared. “There are better things he could do to fix the economy, fix security, and prepare someone younger, healthier, and more focused to take over.”

He called on Tinubu to tap into the next generation of leaders from within his party; individuals who “feel the pain of Nigerians” and are deeply invested in the nation’s future.

“You’ve done your bit. Now test others with power.” He said.