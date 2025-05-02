FG Launches Livestock Programme in Wase, Plateau

The Federal Ministry of Livestock Development has officially launched the National Livestock Transformation Programme at the Wase Grazing Reserve in Plateau State.

Livestock Minister Idi Maiha introduced the programme on Thursday during a visit to the reserve. He said the initiative is part of the federal government’s “Renewed Hope” agenda and aims to create a sustainable livestock value chain.

According to Mr. Maiha, the programme is not only meant to address security issues in the area but also to create job opportunities for local residents.

“We are here in Wase to kick off the pilot phase of the livestock transformation programme under President Bola Tinubu’s leadership. This proves that it can be done,” he said.

He announced that the government would build housing for herders and their families, along with earth dams to support pasture irrigation during the dry season.

Veterinary clinics for animal care and primary healthcare centres for the herders’ families will also be constructed, all powered by solar energy to promote sustainability and combat climate change.

The minister said he was also in the state to meet with key stakeholders to ensure the smooth implementation of the project. He noted that the programme would help grow the local economy and attract more businesses to Plateau.

Additionally, road networks will be developed within the grazing reserve as part of the initiative.

Plateau State’s Livestock Commissioner, Sunday Akpa, welcomed the programme, saying it supports the state’s efforts to strengthen the livestock sector. He assured the federal government of the state’s full support for the project.