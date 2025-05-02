I Had My Twins Through Surrogacy, and I’m Not Ashamed- Chimamanda Adichie

Popular Nigerian writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie recently shared a very personal part of her life. In an interview with Chude Jideonwo, she revealed that she had twins through surrogacy when she was 45 years old.

She said she didn’t want to lie about how her babies came into the world.

For her, being honest was important because many women are struggling to have children, and pretending would only add to their pain. “That’s not who I am,” she said.

In her words “there are certain things you can’t hide or lie about; you can’t hide the existence of two perfect human beings”

Chimamanda explained that women often feel ashamed about things like fibroids, not getting pregnant early, or needing help to have children.

She didn’t want to hide her truth or act like everything happened the usual way.

After the interview, Chude said social media went wild. Some people praised her for speaking out, but others didn’t like how open she was.

Since Chimamanda isn’t on social media, Chude had to send her some of the comments so she could see the reaction.

Still, she stood by her decision. She wanted to be honest for herself and for other women going through the same thing. Her story reminds us that there’s no shame in the different paths people take to become parents.