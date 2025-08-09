Menu
Search
Subscribe

2027: Jonathan Is PDP’s Only Ticket to Victory — Lamido Declares Amid Growing Calls for Jonathan’s Return

NewsPolitics
By: Pius Kadon

Date:

Could Goodluck Jonathan Be Nigeria’s Trump? Why Calls For His Return In 2027 May Not Be Misplaced
Ex President, Goodluck Jonathan

Former Jigawa State Governor Sule Lamido has thrown his weight behind ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, calling him the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) strongest contender for the 2027 presidential race.

 

Speaking in an interview on Channels Television Friday night, monitored by The News Chronicle, Lamido said Jonathan’s experience, calm temperament, and proven leadership credentials place him miles ahead of other PDP hopefuls.

 

“For the PDP right now, Jonathan is the best bet,” Lamido declared. “He’s competent, qualified, and a unifying figure. The party should be working overtime to bring him back.”

 

Lamido argued that among all southern politicians in the PDP, Jonathan stands out as the most viable, citing his collaborative approach and statesmanship during his time in office.

 

“If we’re zoning the presidency to the South, who else in the PDP has his pedigree?” he asked. “No one can challenge him in terms of experience and readiness to lead.”

 

The comments come amid growing speculation about Jonathan’s potential return to frontline politics.

 

Though the former president has remained largely silent since his 2015 electoral defeat, his name continues to surface in political circles as a possible comeback candidate.

 

Meanwhile, the PDP has yet to declare its strategy for 2027, but Lamido’s remarks could reignite conversations around bringing back the man who once led the party—and the country.

 

As of press time, The News Chronicle observed that the former president has yet to respond to various calls on him to seek reelection.

Previous article
Ebonyi Govt Warns Media Over ‘Content Creation Attacks’ on Governor
Next article
BREAKING: Protest in Zamfara’s Adabka After Bandit Attack Leaves About 20 Dead
Pius Kadon
Pius Kadon

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Latest News

More like this
Related

BREAKING: Former Agric Minister, Chief Audu Ogbeh Is Dead

Pius Kadon Pius Kadon -
Reports reliably gathered have it that Chief Audu Ogbeh,...

Turn Your Mentee’s Goals Into Your Glows

Ndaba Sibanda Ndaba Sibanda -
Mentorship can be a victory for both- here's the story: when...

BREAKING: Protest in Zamfara’s Adabka After Bandit Attack Leaves About 20 Dead

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
Protest in Zamfara’s Adabka After Bandit Attack Leaves About...

Ebonyi Govt Warns Media Over ‘Content Creation Attacks’ on Governor

Merit Ugolo Merit Ugolo -
The Chief Press Secretary to Ebonyi State Governor Francis...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

BREAKING: Former Agric Minister, Chief Audu Ogbeh Is Dead

News 0
Reports reliably gathered have it that Chief Audu Ogbeh,...

Turn Your Mentee’s Goals Into Your Glows

Poem 0
Mentorship can be a victory for both- here's the story: when...

BREAKING: Protest in Zamfara’s Adabka After Bandit Attack Leaves About 20 Dead

News 0
Protest in Zamfara’s Adabka After Bandit Attack Leaves About...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Subscribe to our newsletter for latest news and updates. You can disable anytime.