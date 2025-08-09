2027: Jonathan Is PDP’s Only Ticket to Victory — Lamido Declares Amid Growing Calls for Jonathan’s Return

Former Jigawa State Governor Sule Lamido has thrown his weight behind ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, calling him the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) strongest contender for the 2027 presidential race.

Speaking in an interview on Channels Television Friday night, monitored by The News Chronicle, Lamido said Jonathan’s experience, calm temperament, and proven leadership credentials place him miles ahead of other PDP hopefuls.

“For the PDP right now, Jonathan is the best bet,” Lamido declared. “He’s competent, qualified, and a unifying figure. The party should be working overtime to bring him back.”

Lamido argued that among all southern politicians in the PDP, Jonathan stands out as the most viable, citing his collaborative approach and statesmanship during his time in office.

“If we’re zoning the presidency to the South, who else in the PDP has his pedigree?” he asked. “No one can challenge him in terms of experience and readiness to lead.”

The comments come amid growing speculation about Jonathan’s potential return to frontline politics.

Though the former president has remained largely silent since his 2015 electoral defeat, his name continues to surface in political circles as a possible comeback candidate.

Meanwhile, the PDP has yet to declare its strategy for 2027, but Lamido’s remarks could reignite conversations around bringing back the man who once led the party—and the country.

As of press time, The News Chronicle observed that the former president has yet to respond to various calls on him to seek reelection.