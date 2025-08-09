Ebonyi Govt Warns Media Over ‘Content Creation Attacks’ on Governor

The Chief Press Secretary to Ebonyi State Governor Francis Nwifuru, Monday Uzor, has stated that the governor’s stature is far above what he described as “content creation attacks” disguised as public commentary.

In a statement issued on Saturday which was obtained by The News Chronicle, Uzor addressed what he called a growing wave of online posts and media content aimed at discrediting the state’s leadership. He alleged that some media practitioners within the state had turned their platforms into tools for sustained criticism of the governor.

“The helmsman of a particular radio station dedicates greater percentage of the station’s airtime to attack and run down the government.

“The governor donated a new utility vehicle and electricity transformer to the medium while constructing the road leading to its broadcasting station.

“The medium instead of giving balanced coverage of government activities, is being used to demean the governor’s genuine development efforts and goodwill,” the statement read.

Uzor appealed to those engaging in such actions to stop tarnishing the governor’s image under the guise of hosting public discussions.

“We urge the National Broadcasting Corporation, (NBC) and the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) to rise to their responsibilities in ensuring media operations are discharged within professional codes.

“The general public are enjoined to disregard the content creators as the state government is always ready to accept constructive criticisms,” the statement read.