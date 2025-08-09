Menu
Search
Subscribe

Ebonyi Govt Warns Media Over ‘Content Creation Attacks’ on Governor

News
By: Merit Ugolo

Date:

Ebonyi Govt Warns Media Over ‘Content Creation Attacks’ on Governor
Ebonyi State Governor, Nwifuru
The Chief Press Secretary to Ebonyi State Governor Francis Nwifuru, Monday Uzor, has stated that the governor’s stature is far above what he described as “content creation attacks” disguised as public commentary.
In a statement issued on Saturday which was obtained by The News Chronicle, Uzor addressed what he called a growing wave of online posts and media content aimed at discrediting the state’s leadership. He alleged that some media practitioners within the state had turned their platforms into tools for sustained criticism of the governor.
“The helmsman of a particular radio station dedicates greater percentage of the station’s airtime to attack and run down the government.
“The governor donated a new utility vehicle and electricity transformer to the medium while constructing the road leading to its broadcasting station.
“The medium instead of giving balanced coverage of government activities, is being used to demean the governor’s genuine development efforts and goodwill,” the statement read.
Uzor appealed to those engaging in such actions to stop tarnishing the governor’s image under the guise of hosting public discussions.
“We urge the National Broadcasting Corporation, (NBC) and the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) to rise to their responsibilities in ensuring media operations are discharged within professional codes.
“The general public are enjoined to disregard the content creators as the state government is always ready to accept constructive criticisms,” the statement read.
Previous article
NDDC Staff Warned: Jail Awaits Those Who Inflate Contracts, Take Bribes or Obstruct Investigations
Next article
2027: Jonathan Is PDP’s Only Ticket to Victory — Lamido Declares Amid Growing Calls for Jonathan’s Return
Merit Ugolo
Merit Ugolo

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Latest News

More like this
Related

BREAKING: Former Agric Minister, Chief Audu Ogbeh Is Dead

Pius Kadon Pius Kadon -
Reports reliably gathered have it that Chief Audu Ogbeh,...

Turn Your Mentee’s Goals Into Your Glows

Ndaba Sibanda Ndaba Sibanda -
Mentorship can be a victory for both- here's the story: when...

BREAKING: Protest in Zamfara’s Adabka After Bandit Attack Leaves About 20 Dead

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
Protest in Zamfara’s Adabka After Bandit Attack Leaves About...

2027: Jonathan Is PDP’s Only Ticket to Victory — Lamido Declares Amid Growing Calls for Jonathan’s Return

Pius Kadon Pius Kadon -
Former Jigawa State Governor Sule Lamido has thrown his...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

BREAKING: Former Agric Minister, Chief Audu Ogbeh Is Dead

News 0
Reports reliably gathered have it that Chief Audu Ogbeh,...

Turn Your Mentee’s Goals Into Your Glows

Poem 0
Mentorship can be a victory for both- here's the story: when...

BREAKING: Protest in Zamfara’s Adabka After Bandit Attack Leaves About 20 Dead

News 0
Protest in Zamfara’s Adabka After Bandit Attack Leaves About...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Subscribe to our newsletter for latest news and updates. You can disable anytime.