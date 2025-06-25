2027: INEC Begins Screening ADA, 109 Others for Party Registration

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has begun processing applications from 110 groups seeking political party registration including the All Democratic Alliance (ADA), just a day after stating ADA had not met registration requirements.

In a statement made available to The News Chronicle on Wednesday, INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu confirmed ADA’s inclusion among the groups under review, noting that all but six applications have been acknowledged.

“As of Monday, 23rd June 2025, the Commission has received letters of intent from 110 associations,” Yakubu said. “We are diligently processing the requests in line with the law and our guidelines.”

He also reminded interested groups that the 2022 handbook on party registration procedures is available on the Commission’s website.