Analyst Questions Significance of Nigeria’s Democracy Day

A political scientist at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Dr. Christian Okeke, says Nigeria has little to celebrate as it marks another Democracy Day.

Speaking on The News Chronicle’s Political Clinic, Okeke criticized the country’s democratic progress, saying lessons from the historic June 12 election have been ignored.

“Abiola’s Hope ’93 campaign promised a farewell to poverty. It was a vision driven by sincerity. Sadly, that hope died with him,” he said.

He lamented that democracy in Nigeria has been reduced to lip service, with the poor and disadvantaged left behind.

“If this administration were truly accountable, we’d see real impact on the people. Instead, we have a poverty index that speaks volumes,” he added.

For Okeke, Democracy Day offers no cause for celebration. “Government neglect, rising poverty, and lack of accountability show we’re not where we should be,” he concluded.