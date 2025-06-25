Arsenal Secure Kepa, Modrić Set for AC Milan, and Atlético Madrid Close in on Cardoso

Arsenal Football Club has reached an agreement with Chelsea to sign Spanish goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The North London side activated the £5 million release clause in Kepa’s contract, finalising all terms with both the club and the player’s representatives.

Kepa is set to join Arsenal’s goalkeeping ranks alongside David Raya as part of Mikel Arteta’s squad reshuffle ahead of the upcoming season.

Meanwhile, Croatian veteran Luka Modrić is poised to join AC Milan following the FIFA Club World Cup.

A verbal agreement has been reached between the player and the Serie A giants, with medical tests and contract signing scheduled to take place after the global tournament.

The move marks the end of an era for Modrić at Real Madrid and the beginning of a new chapter in Italy.

In Spain, Atlético Madrid has agreed a deal in principle with Real Betis for American midfielder Johnny Cardoso.

The transfer, valued at over €30 million, includes a five-year contract for the USMNT star.

Final details are being ironed out, after which Cardoso is expected to join Diego Simeone’s side as part of Atlético’s midfield reinforcement strategy.