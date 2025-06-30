2027: If Kwankwaso Joins APC, We Will—Kano NNPP

Kano NNPP Chairman, Hashimu Dungurawa, says party members will back Rabiu Kwankwaso wherever he goes, even into the APC.

“Kwankwaso is our leader. If joining APC will help Nigeria, may Allah take him there,” he told newsmen on Sunday. “We follow him blindly.”

Dungurawa hailed Kwankwaso as the North’s top opposition figure and a solution to Nigeria’s leadership woes, citing his roles as ex-Governor, Senator, and Defence Minister.

Amid growing speculation, insiders say Kwankwaso may join APC and become Tinubu’s 2027 running mate.

Recall that APC Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje reportedly stepped down Friday to clear the path unwilling to work with his longtime rival.

Kwankwaso’s grip on Kano is seen as a major threat to APC’s dominance in the North.