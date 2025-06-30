REJOINDER: The IGP Is Not a Spent Horse – He’s Leading the Charge for a Safer Nigeria

It is often said that in times of national crisis, emotional outbursts can obscure facts. Such is the case with Bolaji O. Akinyemi’s recent opinion piece titled “A Spent Horse in a Nation at War: Why IGP Egbetokun Must Go.” While passionate, it tragically misses the mark on substance, ignores established facts, and risks undermining the tireless efforts of the Nigeria Police Force at a time when national unity and support are paramount.

The Benue Episode: A Misrepresented Moment

Mr. Akinyemi’s central thesis revolves around a single moment during President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s town hall in Benue State, a moment where the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, was called upon but did not respond publicly. What Mr. Akinyemi failed to mention, perhaps conveniently, is that the President’s question was more of an open prompt for reflection and reassurance rather than a demand for an instant microphone answer. More importantly, those seated close to the IGP heard his quiet but immediate response: “We are on the trail of the perpetrators, sir.”

The IGP had already visited the affected Yelewata community prior to the President’s visit, paid condolences to the Governor and people of Benue, and assured Nigerians of swift and strategic police response. That assurance was not just lip service, within 48 hours of the presidential visit, 26 suspects involved in the Yelewata massacre were arrested and weapons recovered, including two General Purpose Machine Guns (GPMG) and eight AK-47 rifles. That’s not the footprint of a spent horse, it’s the record of a committed and competent officer at work.

Sustained, Strategic Action – Not Symbolism

Since the attack, the IGP has maintained tactical police presence across Benue, deployed advanced units to forestall further violence, and engaged in meaningful dialogue with both Fulani and local community leaders to restore peace. Intelligence-led policing continues to dismantle suspected bandit enclaves while recovering arms and arresting more suspects. In fact, credible reports indicate that the attackers had planned to extend their carnage to three more local government areas. The IGP’s swift and decisive action stopped those plans cold.

These are tangible outcomes, not political rhetoric.

Tenure Elongation: Facts vs. Fiction

Mr. Akinyemi’s claim that IGP Egbetokun’s tenure is “elongated” is not only misleading, it is legally unfounded. The new Police Act is explicit: the tenure of the Inspector-General of Police is a fixed term of four years, irrespective of age. IGP Egbetokun was duly appointed within the provisions of this law, and there is no breach whatsoever.

To suggest that tenure extension is a “moral failure” is to misrepresent the law, mislead the public, and politicise a legitimate appointment. If we were to remove the IGP or service chiefs after every attack, as Mr. Akinyemi implies, there would be no continuity or long-term strategy in a nation of over 200 million people facing complex, decades-old security challenges.

Let’s Be Honest About the Real Motives

Let’s call a spade a spade. The calls for IGP Egbetokun’s removal are not rooted in questions of competence or performance, they are driven by narrow interests and, perhaps, an undercurrent of politics. It is easy to sensationalize a moment, but far more difficult to acknowledge the hard, often thankless work being done daily by our security agencies. The police, under IGP Egbetokun’s leadership, have made hundreds of arrests, recovered weapons across troubled zones, thwarted multiple terrorist plots, and rebuilt community-police trust through grassroots engagements.

Are there still challenges? Of course. But to single out the IGP as the symbol of national failure is not only unfair, it is reckless.

A Call for Constructive Criticism, Not Destructive Cynicism

Constructive criticism is healthy for democracy, but deliberate misrepresentation of facts does no one any good. What we need at this point is not a change in leadership based on sentiment, but a change in attitude, where public commentators, religious leaders, and opinion influencers partner with our security institutions to amplify accurate information and build confidence in our systems.

IGP Egbetokun is not a “spent horse.” He is a public servant in active duty, shouldering one of the most demanding responsibilities in the country today. He deserves both scrutiny and support, but above all, he deserves fairness.

Conclusion: Leadership Must Be Judged by Impact, Not Optics

Nigeria’s insecurity is a legacy problem. It demands vision, coordination, and persistence—not impulsive reactions or emotional triggers. The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has demonstrated all three, and unless the goal is to weaken the morale of those on the frontlines, we must stop politicizing police leadership at every turn.

The time to support strategic reforms and reward proven action is now, not tomorrow.

Dahiru Lawal is a media strategist, journalist, and disinformation specialist.