August 28, 2025 - 1:37 PM

2027: I Won’t Contest, But I’ll Help Remove Oppressors— El-Rufai

News
— By: Pius Kadon

2027: I Won’t Contest, But I’ll Help Remove Oppressors— El-Rufai

Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has ruled out contesting for any political office in 2027, declaring instead that his focus will be on working with others to dislodge what he described as the “oppressors” of Nigerians at both state and national levels.

El-Rufai made the remarks in Kaduna on Wednesday, August 27, while receiving a group of PDP youths who defected to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) under the leadership of Aliyu Bello.

Taking a swipe at the current administration, the former governor said Nigerians no longer needed explanations to recognise its failures.

“This is a government that does nothing but lie every day. Everyone’s conscience tells them the truth. I am not contesting for anything; I don’t want to go to the Senate. I am not contesting for any position. That is why I am calling on you: let us join hands and ensure we remove the oppressors,” El-Rufai declared.

He explained that his original plan after leaving office was to withdraw from partisan politics. But recent developments, he said, compelled him to return—not with personal ambition, but to play a supportive role.

“When I finished my tenure as governor of Kaduna, my intention was to rest. However, given the current state of affairs, I believe we must play our part in bringing about better leadership. That is why we are back in politics,” he added.

