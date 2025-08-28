Matawalle Advocates Unity to Reinforce Africa’s Security

Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Bello Matawalle, has urged African nations to deepen cooperation and embrace innovation as part of efforts to secure and strengthen the continent.

We gathered that he made this appeal on Wednesday evening in Abuja during a dinner organised for participants of the maiden African Chiefs of Service Staff Summit, which drew military chiefs, security experts, diplomats, and industry leaders from across the continent.

“Tonight, we are not gathered for war, but for celebration. We are here to honor the sacrifices made for peace and to reaffirm our commitment to building a safer and stronger Africa,” Matawalle said.

The minister commended the continent’s defence chiefs for their leadership and sacrifices, stressing that their continued synergy was crucial in defending sovereignty and protecting African citizens.

Highlighting discussions from the summit, he explained that participants had addressed key priorities such as border security, counter-terrorism, maritime defence, and the integration of advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence, to strengthen military operations. According to him, these are not abstract concepts but actionable solutions to the continent’s pressing security challenges.

Matawalle further assured that Nigeria would keep investing in military training, fortifying institutions, and upholding democracy, fairness, and human rights.

Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, also described the summit as a milestone in Africa’s collective security efforts. He urged member states to sustain the energy from Abuja and ensure that the resolutions reached are translated into measurable outcomes.

“Unity is our strongest weapon. If we stand together as Africans, no threat, whether terrorism, piracy, or cybercrime, can overpower us. This summit has proven that our bonds are stronger than our borders,” Musa declared.

“As we raise a glass tonight, let us celebrate not only the success of this summit, but also the hope of a peaceful Africa where every citizen can live in safety and dignity,” he added.

The evening ended with vibrant cultural performances and entertainment, showcasing Nigeria’s hospitality as the three-day gathering drew to a close.