Fresh Flooding Hits Kpautagi Community in Niger State Following Heavy Rainfall

A community in Niger State, Kpautagi, located in the Mokwa area, has experienced another round of severe flooding after a heavy downpour on the morning of Saturday, June 14.

A verified video obtained by The News Chronicle shows large parts of the community submerged in water following the overnight rainfall, which reportedly continued into the next morning.

Residents say they are still assessing the full extent of the damage and have not yet confirmed the number of casualties.

This latest incident comes after a previous flood in the Mokwa area that claimed over 200 lives and displaced thousands of residents.

Eyewitnesses described disturbing scenes, including the sight of bodies scattered around the town. Many families are still searching for missing loved ones.

Furthermore, Niger State and its local governments received a total of N3.208 billion in ecology funds in 2024grants meant to help address environmental issues like flooding. The monthly breakdown of these funds ranges from N223 million to N394 million throughout the year.

Despite these allocations, affected communities like Kpautagi continue to suffer from devastating floods, raising questions about the government’s priorities and the effectiveness of its disaster preparedness