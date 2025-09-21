spot_img
September 21, 2025

₦405 Billion and the Silence in Anambra

News
— By: Linus Anagboso

The Billion-Naira Distraction: Why Ndi Anambra Deserve Issue-Based Campaigns
Linus Anagboso

The figures are cold and undeniable. Since March 2022, when Governor Soludo assumed office, Anambra State has quietly collected more than ₦243 billion from the Federal Account Allocation Committee. Month after month, the inflows came in steady tides—₦10 billion here, ₦13 billion there. By August 2024 alone, the books showed more than ₦90 billion in just eight months.

And it didn’t end with the state. The 21 local governments, each with its own share, had received ₦162 billion in the same period. Added together, the numbers are staggering: ₦405 billion in federal revenue, remitted faithfully into the state’s coffers within 30 months.

Yet, outside the figures, the story is far less certain.

Across the markets of Onitsha, in the streets of Awka, and in the quiet corners of Nnewi, whispers run like smoke in the wind: where did the billions go?

Roads still crumble under the weight of time. Schools echo with the same needs year after year. Hospitals stretch thin against endless demand. The government speaks of projects—roads flagged off, initiatives announced, dreams promised—but to many, the evidence feels like drops in an ocean.

The people are restless, not because they doubt the money came, but because they cannot see where it landed. The billions are real; the landmarks are scarce. And so, a silence hangs over the state—the silence of billions received but not clearly transformed into the everyday lives of Ndi Anambra.

But silence has its limits.

Very soon, the state will return to the ballot. Another gubernatorial election will come, and with it, another chance to weigh figures against results, promises against proofs. Elections are not only about who governs; they are about what people remember.

The ledger says ₦405 billion. The streets say something else. Ndi Anambra must decide which story they will believe—and which story they want to write next.

For in the end, the billions are not just about numbers. They are about trust, accountability, and the choice to either let the silence continue, or insist—loudly—that the billions finally speak.

Linus Anagboso
Linus Anagboso
Linus Anagboso is a digital entrepreneur, strategic communicator, and the voice behind The Big Pen Unfilterd — a bold commentary platform known for cutting through noise and exposing truth. Beyond writing, Linus helps brands and changemakers craft powerful narratives, build authentic visibility, and grow influence through strategic communication, branding, and partnership-driven promotion. If you're ready to be seen, heard, and remembered — he's the strategist with the pen to match.
