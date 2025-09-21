RMRDC, NSCDC Join Forces to Combat Illegal Mining in Nigeria

The Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC) and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Mining Marshals have entered into a strategic partnership to strengthen the fight against illegal mining and boost the value of Nigeria’s mineral resources.

The alliance was formalized during a courtesy visit by a delegation of the NSCDC Mining Marshals, led by Commander ACC Attah John Onoja, to the RMRDC headquarters in Maitama, Abuja.

Commander Onoja explained that the mission of the Mining Marshals goes beyond providing on-ground security to ensuring that Nigeria’s mineral wealth is extracted legally and in ways that contribute to economic growth. He emphasized that collaboration with RMRDC was critical in areas such as access to data, technical expertise, and support for prosecuting offenders.

“This visit is about synergy,” Onoja said. “To be effective in securing Nigeria’s mineral wealth, the Mining Marshals must work hand-in-hand with research institutions like the Raw Materials Council. Together, we can ensure that those who exploit our resources illegally are held accountable, and that the sector generates the value it should for the country.”

Director-General of RMRDC, Professor Nnanyelugo M. Ike-Muanso, praised the Mining Marshals for their commitment and discipline in tackling illegal mining. He pledged the Council’s support through data sharing, joint training programmes, laboratory analysis of minerals, and other forms of technical assistance.

“We recognize the critical role security plays in our mandate of adding value to raw materials,” Ike-Muanso noted. “This collaboration will help align our scientific efforts with field realities.”

Delivering a goodwill message on behalf of the NSCDC Commandant-General, Professor Ahmed Abubakar Audi, Commander Onoja reaffirmed the Corps’ commitment to securing mineral mapping exercises, particularly in high-risk terrains where researchers and technical experts often face threats.

The visit concluded with an exchange of paraphernalia between both agencies, symbolizing their renewed commitment to safeguarding Nigeria’s mineral wealth.

Analysts say the partnership comes at a critical time, with illegal mining activities fueling insecurity, depriving the government of revenue, and discouraging formal investments in the sector. Industry experts have long argued that stronger collaboration between security agencies and research bodies is essential to building a regulated, data-driven mining industry.

By bridging the gap between science and security, stakeholders believe the partnership between RMRDC and NSCDC could provide a model for a more coordinated approach to managing Nigeria’s vast but underutilized mineral resources.