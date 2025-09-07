Zulum Visits Bama Community, Condoles Families of 63 Killed in Boko Haram Attack

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, on Saturday visited Darajamal community in Bama Local Government Area to commiserate with families of the 63 people killed in last Friday’s Boko Haram attack.

The victims included five soldiers and about 58 civilians who had only recently been resettled in Darajamal after being displaced by insurgency. They had been living there for just two months.

Visibly saddened, Governor Zulum met with community leaders and bereaved families, condemning the killings in strong terms.

“We are here to commiserate with the people of Darajamal over what happened that claimed the lives of many people. It is very sad. This community was resettled a few months ago and was going about normal activities before this unfortunate attack,” Zulum told reporters.

He confirmed that 63 people were killed five soldiers and nearly 60 civilians.

According to report obtained by The News Chronicle, the governor called for the immediate deployment of newly trained Forest Guards to protect vulnerable communities.

“The numerical strength of the military is not enough to cover everywhere. Two batches of Forest Guards have been trained, and one solution we must implement immediately is to deploy them to protect the forests and communities,” he said.

Senator Kaka Shehu Lawan, who represents Borno Central where Darajamal is located, also condemned the attack, describing it as a “crime against humanity.” He pledged legislative support for Governor Zulum’s efforts to restore peace in Borno State.