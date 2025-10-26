Zulum Reaffirms Commitment to Education, Donates N50 Million at Book Launch of Deputy Governor’s Daughter

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, has reaffirmed his administration’s strong commitment to investing in education and building a brighter, more prosperous future for the state.

The governor made this pledge during the graduation ceremony and official launch of “Echoes of Memory”, a book written by Aisha Umar Kadafur, daughter of the Borno State Deputy Governor.

Aisha, a law graduate from Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, is an advocate for peace and a strong supporter of girl-child education.

Her 25-page book features 25 poems covering various themes, including the girl-child, morality, technology, and mental health.

Governor Zulum praised Aisha for her remarkable achievement, describing education as the most powerful tool for transforming individuals and society.

“Today, we are not only celebrating an academic milestone but also honoring a young lady whose passion for learning and writing has produced something meaningful for literature and personal growth,” Zulum said.

He assured that his administration will continue to prioritize education: “Under my leadership, we will do everything possible to transform the education sector and reposition Borno State for greater heights. Insha Allah, we will deliver tangible progress to our people.”

The governor further commended Aisha’s creativity and vision, saying her work symbolizes courage, reflection, and inspiration.

“Her book is more than just a title it’s a voice that encourages others and reminds us of the power of words to inspire and heal,” he added.

Zulum expressed pride in Aisha’s accomplishment, noting that such success stories reflect the positive results of the government’s continued investment in youth and education.

During the event, the governor also spoke about his cordial relationship with Deputy Governor Umar Kadafur, describing him as a loyal partner in leadership.

“I had to be here today because I see myself as part of the family. I consider Aisha as my daughter,” Zulum said.

In a show of support, Governor Zulum launched the book with a donation of N50 million on behalf of the Borno State Government and its people.

“May Almighty Allah bless Aisha for this inspiring work,” he concluded.