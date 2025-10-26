spot_img
UPDATE: Troops Repel Boko Haram Attack in Gamboru Ngala, Restore Calm

— By: Hassan Haruna

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai have successfully stopped an attempted attack by fighters from the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) in Gamboru Ngala, a border town in northern Borno State.
According to reports, the terrorists launched the attack on Saturday evening around 6:15 p.m., trying to enter the town through the Flatari area.
However, the soldiers responded quickly with superior firepower, forcing the attackers to flee after a short gun battle.
“There were no casualties or damages reported. The troops are now pursuing the fleeing terrorists,” a military source confirmed.
Residents said calm has returned to Gamboru Ngala and praised the military for their swift action and vigilance.
Gamboru Ngala, which lies along the Nigeria–Cameroon border, is considered a key target for insurgents because of its location along cross-border routes often used for smuggling and movement of fighters.
The latest incident comes as the military continues major operations across the North-East to eliminate the remaining Boko Haram and ISWAP elements hiding in remote areas.
