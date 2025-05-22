Zulum Could Be Next -Residents React to Borno Governor’s Boko Haram Claims

Some residents of Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State, have shared their opinions on Governor Babagana Umara Zulum’s recent statement on News Central, accusing politicians and security agencies of supporting Boko Haram terrorists.

In an interview with The News Chronicle on Wednesday, residents expressed mixed reactions.

An anonymous activist stated, “We all know that top politicians are sponsoring Boko Haram.

“Even the military has informants working with them, former President Goodluck Jonathan said the same thing in 2013, but nothing was done. The truth will come out eventually.”

Mr. Obadiah, a businessman in Maiduguri, supported the governor’s claims, saying, “Governor Zulum is right. How else would Boko Haram know when to attack his convoy if they didn’t have insiders? There should be a thorough investigation into their funding and weapons supply, but nobody is talking about it.”

Abdulrahman Bukar, another resident, praised Zulum’s boldness but urged caution, “the governor should be careful when visiting remote areas. We don’t want to lose him. Since he mentioned that politicians and security agencies are aiding Boko Haram, President Tinubu should order an investigation.

Even a U.S. senator once revealed that groups like Boko Haram and ISIS receive funding from sources like USAID. If Zulum is accusing them, we should believe and support him.”

Other residents told The News Chronicle that Boko Haram has grown stronger, with more sophisticated weapons than the Nigerian military.

Meanwhile, many in Northeast Nigeria have commended Governor Zulum for speaking out.

This comes after Boko Haram attacked his convoy on Tuesday along the Wulgo / Gamboru Ngala highway.

The governor was forced to turn back after a 30-minute gunfight between the terrorists and security forces.

The situation raises concerns about the ongoing insurgency and the alleged involvement of powerful figures in sustaining the conflict. Residents are calling for urgent action to uncover and punish those supporting the terrorists.