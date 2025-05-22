Chris Brown Granted Conditional Bail to Continue His Tour

American R&B singer and dancer Chris Brown has been granted bail.

The singer was charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent and an assault in a nightclub in London. The artist, however, was not present at the bail hearing held yesterday in Southwark Court, London.

The judge ordered that the singer be released on $5 million surety with stringent conditions that if The 36-year-old Grammy winner fails to return to the UK for court proceedings, the amount will be forfeited.

The Strict bail conditions include:

Chris Brown must only live at the address known to the court.

Chris Brown must surrender all his travel passports unless he’s travelling for a show.

Chris Brown must not visit the nightclub where the alleged incident happened.

Chris Brown must not have any contact with the victim of the alleged assault, Abraham Diah.

However, the court was gracious enough to grant the singer conditional freedom to continue his world tour across Europe and the United States.