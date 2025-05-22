Nigerian Man Faints After Accidentally Sending Wife N500,000 Instead of N50,000

A Nigerian man reportedly fainted after mistakenly transferring N500,000 to his wife instead of the intended N50,000.

The incident occurred after he had lied to her, claiming he only had N20,000 in his account but borrowed an additional N30,000 to make up the N50,000 he promised her.

According to sources, the man realized his error shortly after sending the money and was overwhelmed with shock, leading him to collapse.

The drama reportedly unfolded in Lagos over the weekend when the man, whose identity has not been confirmed, tried to use his mobile banking app to fulfill his wife’s financial request. In what he later described as a “costly slip of the finger,” he added an extra zero and sent N500,000 to her account.

The incident has since gone viral on platforms like X, Threads, and TikTok, with users split between roasting the man for lying and sympathizing with him over the costly error. Memes, parody videos, and skit recreations have flooded timelines.

The wife’s reaction to the unexpected transfer remains unclear, but the incident serves as a cautionary tale about honesty in relationships and the dangers of careless transactions.