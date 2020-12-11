Zubby Michael wins ‘Best Actor of the Year’ award

Nollywood actor and movie producer, Zubby Michael has won the prestigious “Actor of the Year” award.

The 35-year-old disclosed the development in a post he shared on his Instagram page on Friday.

Michael shared a photo of him posing with the award which was given to him recently in Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The self-acclaimed “Eze Ndi Ala” wrote: “BEST ACTOR OF THE YEAR, Abuja thanks #ZM #SA #A1 #doings #nawedeyhere #blessup”

The Anambra born actor’s first movie appearance was in a movie titled Missing Rib but became popular for his lead role in The Three Windows. Zubby has appeared in several other films.