Movie Lovers Quiz Veteran Actor, Pete Edochie

Movie lovers across the globed have quizzed Nigerian veteran actor, Pete Edochie.

Nollywood actor, Osita Iheme popularly known as PawPaw had in a post on his Facebook page shared a picture of Edochie and asked his fans “If you could meet with him, what would you ask him and why?”

The post generated comments from people across the various continents. Below are some of the feedbacks:

Michelle Michaels – I would ask how he started his movie career, what his inspiration was and what kept him going.

Ojimelukwe Okechukwu – I will ask the secret of his longevity in the industry.

Kusi Kwame – I will ask him where is your twin brother for president of the Republic of Ghana Jerry John Rawlings?

Okello Emmanuel Gad Jr. – I’d ask him why he always acts as a wrong government. But he’s a nice Man.

Terence O’Shea Roshaan Mashamba – Marriage tips because his marriage seems stable & he has a beautiful family.

Sophie Niva – I would ask him for advise on how to start acting.

Nathan Mané Diogo Jota – I’d ask him why he is always wicked in his movie roles.

When you see him in a movie, there’s 99,9% of probability that he is a witch.

Ñuêl Immàculaté Mødåu – I can’t ask him anything after everything he has done to that movie called billion_nares club, hey igweeee.

Sunday Okwudili Oputa – He is a Legend I admire so much and am wishing him long life and more grace. As for what I will ask him let me leave it until I have the opportunity to meet him.

Edochie, 73, came into prominence in the 1980s when he played the lead role of Okonkwo in an NTA adaptation of Chinua Achebe’s all-time best selling novel, Things Fall Apart