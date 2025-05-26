Nasarawa Targets Nigeria’s First Electric Vehicle Factory with Lithium Boom

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to transforming the state into a hub for clean energy production, leveraging its vast lithium deposits to pave the way for Nigeria’s first electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing facility.

Speaking during a special event organized by the Abdullahi Sule Gidan-Gidan Support Group to mark his sixth year in office, Governor Sule emphasized the strategic importance of lithium in the global energy transition and reiterated his government’s intention to maximize its potential for industrial development.

The ceremony, held in Lafia, the state capital, comes in the wake of the recent commissioning of a lithium processing plant established by Avatar New Energy Materials Company Limited. The facility marks a significant step in positioning Nasarawa as a key player in Nigeria’s evolving clean energy landscape.

“This lithium development is not just about resource extraction; it is about building a future,” Governor Sule said. “Our aim is to ensure that all lithium mined in Nasarawa is fully processed within the state before it is moved elsewhere. This is how we create jobs, add value, and attract industrial investments.”

Although current operations focus on the initial stage of lithium processing, the governor disclosed that discussions are ongoing with investors and technical partners to commence the next phases which are battery production and electric vehicle assembly.

“Our ambition is to host the country’s first EV production plant,” he stated. “Even if this administration does not complete it, we are laying a foundation strong enough for our successors to build upon.”

Governor Sule also commended President Bola Tinubu for his economic reforms and assured that Nasarawa State would align closely with federal policies aimed at economic diversification and sustainable development.

With two years left in his tenure, the governor pledged to intensify efforts toward improving infrastructure and social welfare across the state.

In her remarks, Hajiya Hussaina Sule, Chairperson of the support group and daughter of the governor, described her father’s tenure as impactful, citing several infrastructure projects as evidence of his legacy.

She highlighted the construction of key flyovers and underpasses in Lafia and Akwanga, the completion of the State Secretariat complex, and the development of over 600 kilometers of rural and urban roads as significant achievements under his leadership.

“This celebration is a reflection of what leadership with vision and integrity can accomplish,” she said.

As Nasarawa carves a place for itself in Nigeria’s industrial map, the governor’s push for a clean energy economy could position the state at the forefront of technological innovation and sustainable development in the years to come.