Zoonoses, Deforestation, and the Ecological Time Bomb: How Illegal Hunting is Fueling the Next Pandemic

As Nigeria battles recurrent outbreaks of Lassa fever and other communicable diseases, and the world continues to make sense of the post-COVID reality, scientists are drawing attention to a sobering fact: our health is only as stable as the environment we live in. Emerging evidence suggests that human encroachment into wildlife habitats, primarily through illegal hunting and rampant deforestation, is playing a critical role in the rise of zoonotic diseases.

Zoonoses, diseases that are transmitted from animals to humans, have been responsible for some of the most devastating epidemics in recent history. From Ebola to COVID-19, these diseases often originate in remote forests, carried silently by animals, only to spread with deadly consequences when humans come into close contact with them. In Nigeria and across Africa, this contact is increasing at an alarming rate due to unchecked environmental degradation.

Forests in Nigeria, once dense with biodiversity, are being cleared at an unprecedented rate. According to Global Forest Watch, Nigeria lost over 1.1 million hectares of tree cover between 2001 and 2023. This deforestation is driven by logging, the expansion of agricultural land, infrastructure development, and open pit mining. In the process, human settlements are pushing deeper into wildlife territories, bringing communities into contact with species that naturally harbor viruses and bacteria unfamiliar to human immune systems.

In rural parts of the country, illegal hunting remains a primary source of protein and livelihood for thousands of households. Bushmeat consumption, especially of species such as fruit bats, monkeys, and rodents, carries a high risk of transmitting pathogens to humans. The growing demand for bushmeat, coupled with weak enforcement of conservation laws, continues to expose people to zoonotic threats.

Hunting, while an ancient practice, has taken on new and dangerous forms. Traditional hunting, once balanced with ecological cycles, has been replaced in many areas by unregulated poaching driven by profit and black market demand. This has led to the decimation of endangered species and disruption of ecological systems that previously helped regulate disease-carrying animal populations. The loss of top predators has allowed rodent populations to increase unchecked, amplifying the spread of diseases such as Lassa fever.

Zoonotic outbreaks are not only a threat to public health but also to the national economy. The World Bank estimates that the global cost of zoonotic diseases over the past two decades exceeds 100 billion dollars, not including the enormous toll of the COVID-19 pandemic. In Nigeria, repeated disease outbreaks have weakened healthcare systems, disrupted education, displaced families, and reduced agricultural and economic productivity.

Environmental mismanagement remains a core factor in this crisis. Deforestation and illegal hunting are not isolated ecological issues. They now represent significant public health and national development concerns. These activities increase human exposure to previously isolated wildlife populations and the diseases they carry.

In response to these realities, global health and environmental institutions have advocated for the One Health approach, which emphasizes the interconnectedness of human, animal, and environmental well-being. This approach calls for integrated surveillance, sustainable land management, and preventive strategies that include environmental protection as a key pillar of public health planning.

Although Nigeria has made some progress in wildlife monitoring and forest conservation, enforcement is still inadequate. Forest guards and conservation officials are often under-resourced, and legal frameworks are not consistently applied. Meanwhile, forest communities are often left with few alternatives to hunting and logging for survival, creating a cycle that reinforces ecological degradation and disease vulnerability.

Community education and livelihood diversification are essential to breaking this cycle. Without sustainable alternatives, it is difficult to expect rural populations to change behaviors that put both them and wider society at risk. Support for environmental education and investment in alternative income sources will be crucial for long-term change.

Preventing future zoonotic outbreaks requires a proactive rather than reactive approach. Protecting forests, regulating wildlife trade, and restoring degraded ecosystems are critical steps toward reducing the risks. Incorporating environmental protection into national health and development plans is no longer optional but essential for future resilience.

As the country rebuilds from the disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic and prepares for future challenges, it must acknowledge the deep connections between ecology and health. Zoonotic diseases are not random or isolated incidents. They are symptoms of deeper human disruptions to the natural world.

If Nigeria is to protect its population, preserve biodiversity, and secure its long-term development, it must address the root causes of zoonotic disease emergence. These include unregulated deforestation, illegal hunting, and the neglect of environmental policy enforcement. Confronting these challenges head-on is vital for a healthier, more secure future.