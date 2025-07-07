Tackle Illegal Foreign Financiers, Support Locals -Miners Tell FG

The Secretary General of the Antau Miners Association, Muhammad Awwal Jabiru II, has called on the Federal Government to step up efforts to control illegal entry of foreign mineral buyers into Nigeria, warning that the unchecked movement of expatriate financiers is undermining the nation’s mineral economy and violating immigration protocols.

Speaking in an exclusive interview, Mr. Jabiru, who represents one of the largest registered artisanal mining groups in the country, expressed concern over the activities of foreign buyers who enter Nigeria with expired or no valid visas, engaging in mineral transactions without proper documentation or oversight.

“The government needs to do more on the porosity of our borders. There should be a better tracking system of who comes into the country and what they are here for,” he said.

Jabiru also emphasized the cultural and technical knowledge that Nigeria’s local artisanal miners bring to the mining sector, noting that many have developed a deep familiarity with mineral deposits in their communities over generations. He added that with additional training and formal support, these miners could contribute even more significantly to the sector.

“Artisanal miners have created a niche for themselves. They have become familiar with the terrain and the minerals, but they still need more training to improve their technical capacity,” he explained.

Touching on the sensitive issue of land allocation to expatriate miners, Mr. Jabiru called for more inclusive policies. He urged the government to ensure that local miners are not sidelined in favor of foreign interests and suggested that the same opportunities granted to expatriates be extended to indigenous operators.

“The government should involve more locals. If possible, provide the same avenues for them as they do for expatriates. This will increase local participation and reduce over-dependence on foreign players,” he stated.

He, however, commended recent efforts by the government to formalize the operations of artisanal miners. According to him, reforms and registration drives in the past few years have significantly curbed illegal mining activities and integrated more operators into the formal economy.

“The government has done a lot in formalizing artisanal miners. Illegal mining has been reduced almost to the barest minimum,” he noted.

When asked what gaps still exist in the sector, Jabiru highlighted the urgent need for reliable geological data and technical training. He said many local miners lack access to accurate information about the types and locations of mineral resources across Nigeria, which hampers efficient exploration and sustainable operations.

“The government and policymakers need to provide more data on the kinds of resources we have and where they are located. Technical expertise and training, especially on security and safety, are also critical areas where we need support,” he concluded.

As Nigeria aims to diversify its economy and boost non-oil revenues, voices from the artisanal mining community such as Jabiru’s are becoming increasingly important. Their call for fairer policies, better training, and tighter security may prove vital in building a sustainable and inclusive mining future for the country.