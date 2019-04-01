Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Wayne Rooney score in MLS victories

Zlatan Ibrahimovic marked his return from injury with two penalties for LA Galaxy in their 2-1 Major League Soccer win over Portland Timbers.

The 37-year-old striker, who had missed two games with an Achilles injury, scored from the spot after 33 minutes before Jeremy Ebobisse equalised.

But Ibrahimovic won the game with a Panenka penalty having been fouled by keeper Jeff Attinella.

Wayne Rooney also scored for DC United as they beat Orlando City 2-1.

Former England and Manchester United forward Rooney set up Steve Birnbaum for his side’s opener and then scored with a free-kick from close to the corner flag.

The victory gave DC United a first away win since May 2018 and moved them top of the Eastern Conference.

Swede Ibrahimovic’s side are in fifth place in the Western Conference.