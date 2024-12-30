Former Super Eagles forward Brown Ideye signs for Enyimba FC

Enyimba FC has unveiled the signing of former Super Eagles and West Bromwich Albion forward Brown Ideye.

“We are delighted to officially announce the addition of former Super Eagles striker Brown Ideye to our fold.

We are confident in the experience and professionalism he will bring to our team in our remaining games this season, especially under the new gaffer.”

Ideye played with Ocean Boys in Nigeria before moving to Europe, where he represented elite clubs such as Dynamo Kyiv, West Bromwich Albion, Olympiacos, Málaga, and others.

The 36-year-old played actively for the Super Eagles from 2010 to 2016, and he was part of the late Stephen Keshi’s 2013 AFCON-winning team.

In addition to winning AFCON with the Super Eagles of Nigeria, Brown won the Ukrainian Cup and the Ukrainian Super Cup in the 2011 and 2013/14 seasons. With Olympiacos, he added the Greek Super League title in the 2015/16 season.

