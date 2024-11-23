Haven’t We Derided And Denuded Natural Landscape Features?    

Why are heatwaves getting more recurring and alarming?

Why should we’ve heated rows while heatwaves hurt our hearts?

Is it a hoax that it is getting hotter and hotter and more shattering?

Please pass this word around about our world, our hearts

are heavy, hence we need to consider and act on extreme weather

conditions that are getting more and more dangerous and devastating.

Please pass this word about disturbing downpours around the world,

about rising, furious floods that are sweeping away populations and property,

about forceful rainfalls that descend and destroy what they should be benefiting.

Please pass this word about our existential dangers and the need to slow global warming

and our obligation to calm our climate, our collective responsibility to stabilize the temperatures,

to fix the follies of stormwater systems that are too old and tiny to deal with the new rain patterns.

Please pass this word that raindrops remain unrestrained and unabsorbed at the surface

as we’ve made our lands, both inland and shore, in a way that turns rains into ruining waters:

and do you think our farming practices, streets and roads haven’t denuded natural landscape features?

Shouldn’t countries and people be preparing and funding for community recovery when a calamity

strikes, or in the first place, avoid placing housing or building homes in areas where flooding is prone?

To avoid flood prone- areas, shouldn’t we have access to up-to-date, flood-risk information and advice?

