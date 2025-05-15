YouTube to Show Ads Right After Key Video Moments

YouTube has announced a new advertising method that places ads right after the most engaging parts of a video.

This update, revealed during an event in New York on Wednesday, is called “Peak Points.”

The idea behind this new feature is to make use of Google’s Gemini AI to detect moments in videos that draw the most attention from viewers.

Once such a moment is identified—like a dramatic reveal or a touching scene—the system automatically recommends placing an ad immediately afterward.

This new strategy is designed to take advantage of the time when viewers are most focused on what they’re watching.

Advertisers hope this timing helps people remember their products better because they are already emotionally involved in the video.

Even though this might help brands reach more people effectively, some viewers may find the ads annoying, especially when they appear during emotional or exciting scenes.

Many users prefer to stay connected to the storyline without interruption.

In a separate update, YouTube also shared that it is introducing another type of ad that could be more attractive to users.

This new format includes a product feed that appears during ads, letting viewers browse and buy items while the ad plays.

These changes show how YouTube is trying new ways to keep both viewers and advertisers satisfied.