AFRIMA 2025- Nigeria to Host Event

It is a very good time for the Nigerian entertainment industry as Nigeria is officially announced to host the All African Music Awards (AFRIMA).

It is only right that Nigeria gets to host this year’s award; the announcement was made on Tuesday by The African Union Commission (AUC) and also the international committee for AFRIMA in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The African union headquarters.

The event is scheduled to take place from November 25th to 30th 2025 in Lagos and this year’s award is themed unstoppable Africa highlighting Africa’s resilient and unbreakable spirit.

Speaking at the announcement in Lagos Angela Martins the Director for Social Development, Culture, and Sport at the AUC, she applauded Lagos for always been the place to host prestigious events of this nature.

In her words: “Lagos has the right mix of modern facilities, strong media presence, security and transport systems, and good hospitality that make it ideal for hosting a major global event,” she said.

And she is absolutely correct “if not Lagos then where”!

The official entry submission is slated for May 27th and ends August 8 2025.

This year’s event promises to be one of a kind, one for the records with visitors and delegates estimated at 60,000 and over 1,600 nominees and 2,300 production members. That is huge!

And it is just right that the event is able to reach a larger audience, so the event will be shown live in over 109 television channels across 84 countries and this is to reach over 400 million people worldwide.

Nigeria is a powerhouse when it comes to the music scene and with this event it only cements its place