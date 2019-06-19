Your Appointment a Joke and Slap in the Face – APC Supporters tell Senate President

Coming only hours after Senate president, Dr Ahmad Lawan, approved the appointment of Festus Adedayo as Special Adviser on Media, supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have kicked against the appointment.

In an earlier report on TNC, we told you that the Senate President in a statement through his special adviser on administration, Dr Betty Okoroh, had approved the appointments of Babagana Muhammad Aji and Festus Adedayo as his Chief of Staff and Special Adviser on Media and Publicity respectively.

However, supporters of the APC see the appointment of Adedayo as an affront on the President and the APC and have requested the senate president to rescind his decision.

Dr. Festus Adedayo a columnist and odious critic of President Buhari have written several articles in the past that have unsettled the President Muhammadu Buhari’s government.

The All Progressive Congress members have therefore flocked to Twitter and trending a hashtag #SackFestusAdedayo to express their disapproval at the appointment which they claim was not deserved.

Adedayo a PhD holder in Political Communication from the University of Ibadan, has years of experience after being the Special Adviser on Media to the Oyo state Governor between 2011 to 2015, Special Adviser on Media to Enugu state governor between 2004 to 2007 and Special Assistant to Enugu state governor on Public Policy Analysis between 2003 and 2004.