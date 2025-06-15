Young Man Climbs Telecom Tower, Demands Bala Wunti Run for Bauchi Governor in 2027

A dramatic video has gone viral showing a young man climbing to the top of a telecommunications tower, declaring he would not come down unless Honorable Bala Wunti agrees to run for the governorship of Bauchi State in 2027.

According to eyewitnesses, on Sunday Confirming the report via Phone to the News Chronicle that the young man scaled the tower in a public area, drawing the attention of a crowd and security officials. He was seen shouting from the top of the structure, holding a sign and calling on Bala Wunti to declare his intention to contest in the upcoming election.

Passersby and emergency responders gathered at the scene, urging the man to come down for his own safety. The video, which has been widely shared on social media, shows onlookers reacting with a mix of concern and curiosity.