Meet Coach Ajiri, The Nigerian Woman Turning Soap-Making into a Million-Naira Skill Industry

In this compelling interview with Stanley Ugagbe of The News Chronicle, Coach Ajiri — born Isaac AjiriOghene Mary and CEO of Ajiri Collection LTD — bares it all as she shares her journey from fear to fearless entrepreneurship, building a brand that fuses empowerment, education, and enterprise. With over 30 cleaning products under her belt and a training model that has produced hundreds of thriving entrepreneurs, she dismantles the myths around soap-making, exposes the cultural and financial hurdles faced by Nigerian women, and outlines her bold vision to revolutionize skill-based businesses through structure, mentorship, and grit.

TNC: Coach Ajiri, your brand stands at the intersection of entrepreneurship, empowerment, and education — howhave you maintained credibility in an industry saturatedwith half-baked trainers and quick-money schemes?

Ajiri: Thank you for that powerful question. You’re absolutely right the cleaning and skill acquisition industry is saturated with quick-money schemes and unverified trainers. But for me, credibility isn’t something you demand; it’s something you earnconsistently.

At Ajiri Collection, I’ve maintained credibility through threekey pillars: proven results, transparency, and continuous value. Idon’t just teach, I practice what I preach. I produce and sell over30 cleaning products, and I’ve trained hundreds of individuals both online and physically to do the same successfully. Many ofmy students have launched their own businesses and arethriving. That track record speaks louder than any promise. From the ingredients I teach to the pricing of my trainings and e-books, I keep it real. I never claim that success happens overnight. I guide people step by step, showing them the real work, the right methods, and how to grow sustainably not just chase fast cash. I’ve invested in creating well-structured e-books like Clean & Cash In, launched a powerful 3-week Clean &Cash-In Training, and am now releasing The Soap & DetergentBlueprint. These resources are all built to educate, empower, and elevate my audience, not just sell to them.

I also show up. I’m available for physical trainings anywhere, Iinteract with my audience, and recently I’ve begun to face the camera more because I believe my voice and face should represent the truth behind the brand. So, while the noise may beloud, consistency and integrity always shine through.

TNC: You’ve trained many on over 30 household products, yet many trained entrepreneurs in Nigeria still fold up within a year — what exactly are your programs doing differently to ensure sustainability, not just skill acquisition?

Ajiri: That’s a deep and necessary question thank you. Yes, it’strue that many trained entrepreneurs in Nigeria struggle to staybeyond their first year. At Ajiri Collection, I realized early thatknowledge alone is not enough. That’s why my programs gobeyond just skill acquisition they’re built to empowersustainability from day one. Here are what we do differently:

1. We teach business, not just production: Many trainings stopat “how to make a product.” I go further to teach pricing, packaging, customer service, bulk supply systems, and market positioning. I show my trainees where to sell, how to sell, and to whom not just what to produce.

2. Real life market strategy: I guide my students to start small, test products, gather feedback, and scale with confidence. Theylearn not just how to make liquid soap or disinfectants, but howto create a brand their community trusts.

3. Access to mentorship and community: My trainings come with follow up, mentorship, and group support.Entrepreneurship is lonely for many, but not at Ajiri Collection.Whether it’s through Telegram groups, bootcamps, or Q&A sessions, my students stay connected and guided.

4. Mindset and resilience training: Sustainability starts in the mind. Many fold up not because they lack skill, but becausethey lack structure, confidence, or direction. That’s why I’mintroducing programs like Mind to Money Plan my next book to strengthen the foundation from within.

TNC: Your “Ajiri Clean & CashIn Training” has gained traction, but critics might say soap-making is saturated — what’s your honest take on this, and how do you convince skeptical youths and women that this is still a viable goldmine?

Ajiri: That’s a valid concern and I welcome it. The truth is, yes, soap making and cleaning product production is common. Buthere’s my honest take: the market is not saturated it’s simplyunderserved by the right people with the right strategy.

Let me explain: The demand is constant and growing: We’re talking about essential products soap, disinfectants, multipurpose cleaners. People clean every day, hospitals sanitize, schools disinfect, mothers wash the demand for theseproducts doesn’t expire. What’s missing is quality, consistency,and trust. And that’s where trained entrepreneurs come in.

The goldmine isn’t in making soap it’s in positioning: What Iteach in Ajiri Clean & CashIn Training goes beyond recipes. Ishow you how to brand uniquely, sell strategically; target bulkbuyers, events, and recurring customers; and even offercustomized souvenirs for weddings, schools, and offices

This isn’t guesswork. I’ve built my own brand this way andhelped many others do the same.

What I often tell skeptical youths and women is this: It’s not about what everyone is doing, it’s about how well you’re doing it. There’s bread everywhere, but new bakeries open daily. Why? Because someone decided to bring something better, fresher, or more accessible. That’s the opportunity AjiriCollection offers to take a basic skill and turn it into asustainable, structured business with proper mentorship,branding, and vision.

TNC: From overcoming public speaking fears to nowaddressing major events, what inner work did that transition demand, and what message do you have for other women battling silent fears while sitting on business ideas?

Ajiri: That journey from fear to boldness is one of the mostpersonal and transformational parts of my story. I used to be terrified of public speaking. When AIT first invited me, I almost said no out of fear. But something shifted inside me I askedmyself, “If you don’t speak for your brand, who will? If youhide your voice, how many women will remain stuck becauseyou stayed silent?” The transition demanded serious inner work,and it’s still ongoing. Here’s what it took:

1. Faith over fear: I leaned into God’s help. I prayed forboldness. I reminded myself that my voice is part of my callingnot just for me, but to empower others.

2. Mindset shift: I had to reframe fear as a signal, not a stopsign. Fear means you’re growing. I started showing up afraid,but I kept showing up and every time I did, I became stronger.

3. Preparation builds confidence: I didn’t just jump into events. I practiced. I studied. I recorded myself. I reminded myself ofwhy I started to help women create success through skills. And when I stood on that stage at Living Faith Church Youth Chapel, I felt purpose speak louder than fear.

My message to women battling silent fears? Feel the fear andshow up anyway. Your fear doesn’t disqualify you; it’s proofthat your dream matters. Whether it’s soap-making, launching a brand, or simply speaking up you don’t have to be perfect, just be willing. The world doesn’t need more noise it needs yourtruth. Start with one voice note, one training, one bold post. Letyour obedience open doors for others.

TNC: You’ve spoken openly about empowering women andyoung adults — yet in many parts of Nigeria, cultural andfinancial barriers still choke female-owned startups. What blunt realities have you faced, and how are you breaking those barriers head-on?

Ajiri: Thank you for that powerful question. The truth is, femaleentrepreneurs in Nigeria face a storm of silent battles and I’velived it firsthand. Here are some blunt realities I’ve faced:

1. Cultural expectations: In many environments, a womanchoosing business over “a safe job” or

marriage is often looked at with suspicion. I’ve been told “this isnot for women” or “you’ll get tired and settle down.”

2. Access to funding: Banks and investors still hesitate whenthey see a young, female startup owner without “connections.” I’ve had loan applications rejected just because I wasn’t seen as “stable” or “established enough.”

3. Undervaluing of skills: People assume that because I teachsoap or cleaning products, it’s not a “real” business. They don’t realize that a woman armed with skill + structure can outperform any salary job.

4. Balancing roles: As a wife, businesswoman, and trainer,juggling expectations while pushing growth isn’t easy. I’ve haddays I cried from pressure but I never gave up, Thank God formy husband.

How I am breaking barriers head-on? I talk about it openly. I used to hide behind the camera. Now I face it, share my journey, and mentor others. When they see someone like them doing it, something clicks. I teach women to monetize skills fast. Fromjust soap to 27+ products. I don’t just teach I show them how to sell, how to start with small capital, and how to keep going even when sales are slow. My e-books and training books are affordable and rich because I know that money shouldn’t block access to knowledge.

TNC: With your eyes set on launching a mini factory, what institutional challenges — from government policies toinfrastructure — do you see as major threats to scalingNigerian SMEs, and how are you navigating them?

Ajiri: Nice question every serious entrepreneur in Nigeria mustconfront. As someone working to launch a mini factory for AjiriCollection, I’m not just dreaming big size I’m battling realinstitutional obstacles. The major threats to scaling SMEs inNigeria today include unstable power supply, multiple taxation& unclear regulations, lack of access to affordable funding, inadequate infrastructure, limited government support fortraining-based businesses. To navigate these hurdles, I’mplanning a hybrid system: solar + generator to minimizedowntime. I’ve started working with a registered businessconsultant to ensure Ajiri Collection is fully compliant and strategically structured. I’m also documenting my experience to help others avoid mistakes. I’ve focused on building communitytrust, online presence, and pre order systems to raise capital gradually. I also plan to apply for grants with proof of impactshowing how I train women and create jobs. I’m choosing myfactory location based on proximity to major roads, suppliers,and local support systems. I’ve also formed partnerships with reliable delivery companies.

TNC: Many business coaches sell motivational quotes andgeneric strategies — your audience says you’re different. What’s your no-fluff philosophy when it comes to training entrepreneurs who want real, bankable results?

Ajiri: I don’t sell vibes, I deliver results. At Ajiri Collection, Ibelieve entrepreneurship should pay you, not just inspire you.That’s why my training focuses on practical, tested, andprofitable skills like producing cleaning products people actually use every day. I don’t teach from theory, I teach fromexperience. I’ve built this brand from scratch, and I show youexactly how to do the same, what to produce, how to price,where to market, and how to scale.

No motivational fluff. No recycled strategies. Just pure, hands-on, income-generating knowledge that transforms your skill into a stream of income whether you’re starting with 5k or 50k. Youdon’t need hype. You need a system. And that’s what I give you.

TNC: You’re not just building a business, you’re shaping amovement — if the Nigerian government handed you a national empowerment grant today, what systemic change would you implement to revolutionize skill-based entrepreneurship in the country?

Ajiri: If the Nigerian government handed me a nationalempowerment grant today, I would restructure the entire foundation of skill-based entrepreneurship across the country. I will institute National Skill to Market Hubs (NSMH). Each hubwould focus on industries like cleaning products, agricultureprocessing, tailoring, tech, and food packaging. Traineeswouldn’t just learn they’d register their business, get logos, learnpricing, and launch real products before graduating. I will float Ajiri Business Bootcamp Curriculum From Knowledge toCashflow and Women Led Micro Enterprises Fund (W MEF). Ifone million Nigerian youths master a skill, turn it into astructured brand, and start selling we won’t need to beg for foreign jobs. We’ll create ours, here. I’m proof with 27+products taught, jobs created, and lives changed.