Bright Chimieze officially signed to Sony Records

MJust like his favorite saying “We rise by lifting others” Davido keep showing up for people!

Legendary highlife musician Bright Chimieze is officially signed with Sony Music Publishing West Africa curtesy of Davido. This is coming after few weeks of meeting the Afrobeats star.

The exciting news was shared on their official instagram page, they made several post to share the news.

In their statement, Sony Music Publishing wrote:

“SMP is honored to welcome the legendary and extraordinary Bright Chimezie to the family. The creator of the Zigma sound is now part of Sony Music Publishing West Africa.”

This engagement with Sony records marks a new phase in the Legend life, Chimezie has been singing for decades now and he met Davido officially in May after Davido revealed that Chimezies album was the inspiration behind his hit song “With You” where he featured Omah Lay.

It is interesting to know that Mayorkun a former signee of Davidos music record label who is currently signed to Sony revealed just few days ago that Davido facilitated and helped him bag the deal with Sony Music.