Young Igala Graduate Killed by Suspected Herdsmen in Abuja

A young Igala graduate, John Johnson, was brutally murdered by suspected herdsmen in Zaina, near Angwan Hakimi, Orozo, in Abuja.

The tragic incident happened on March 29, 2025, while Johnson was attending a Boys’ Brigade camp.

Johnson had already faced hardship, having lost his father last year after a long illness.

The Chief of Igala in Orozo, Amadu Zachariah, confirmed the killing and expressed sadness that security agencies had not yet arrested the attackers.

Zachariah explained that the Boys’ Brigade had set up a camp in Zaina, but when rain threatened, they moved the children to a nearby church.

Two leaders returned to collect their belongings when suspected herdsmen ambushed them. One leader escaped, but Johnson was caught and killed.

“When the other leader alerted the villagers, they rushed to rescue Johnson, but it was too late the attackers had already killed him,” Zachariah said.

Police were informed, but when they arrived, the Fulani herdsmen in the area had fled. Fulani community leaders promised to help find the killers, but no arrests have been made.

Johnson’s death has left his family and community in deep pain, with calls for justice growing louder.

Meanwhile, Fortress Ministry in Abuja announced his death in a statement, describing him as a devoted Christian who died for his faith.

The church asked for prayers for Johnson’s mother and siblings, urging strength and comfort during this difficult time.

Efforts to get a response from the FCT Police spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, were unsuccessful as she did not answer calls or messages.