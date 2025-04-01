Man City Confirms Haaland Set for Extended Spell on the Sidelines

Manchester City has confirmed that Norwegian striker Erling Haaland is expected to be sidelined for a significant period due to an injury sustained during the club’s FA Cup quarter-final against Bournemouth on Sunday.

“Manchester City FC can confirm that Erling Haaland has suffered an injury to his left ankle. The Norwegian striker sustained the injury during Sunday’s FA Cup quarter-final victory away at AFC Bournemouth.”

According to the club, Haaland has undergone tests and is expected to consult a specialist regarding the injury. Meanwhile, he could be out for an extended period.

“Erling underwent initial tests in Manchester on Monday morning and will now seek specialist consultation to confirm the full extent of the injury.

Assessment remains ongoing to ascertain a full prognosis. The expectation is that Erling will be fit in time to play a further part in the remainder of this season, including this summer’s FIFA Club World Cup.”

Haaland, who missed an early penalty against Bournemouth on Sunday, later scored in the second half, helping City equalize before eventually winning 2-1 to secure a spot in the semi-finals.

Despite City’s inconsistent form, Haaland has maintained his impressive goal-scoring record, netting 30 goals and providing eight assists across all competitions this season for Manchester City.