You Are Insensitive- Comedian Efe Warriboy Calls Out Benue Governor

Just like many Nigerians asking the question as to why the president is receiving a grand welcome to Benue state when the people are mourning, Nigerian comedian Efe Warriboy has boldly challenged the actions of the governor of Benue state calling it an insensitive act.

The governor of Benue state Hyacinth Alia has declared today Wednesday a public holiday to welcome the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu a move that is not sitting right with most Nigerians.

However, unlike others Efe Warriboy is body criticizing the governor’s decision to declare today a public holiday he called it insensitive and a slap to the face of Benue who is still mourning the huge loss.

In an emotional video shared on instagram the comedian poured out his heart and added that he is holding himself back from disrespecting the governor

In an emotional video shared on instagram

“I’m really trying to stay respectful here, I’m trying my best not to be rude while making this video, but given this scenario, it would be difficult.

What’s happening now in Benue State shows that regardless of your title, whether Reverend Father or Senior Pastor, once you hold power in Nigeria, a demon will enter inside you.

That’s what I’ve noticed. And when you join APC, it gets worse. Even PDP, they are all the same”

He went further to question the purpose of the visit if the president is coming to commission a project if not then the grand gesture like this is not required from people who are mourning

“Is the president coming to commission a project or inspect dead bodies? Why the fanfare? Why the parades? He should be coming in quietly, respectfully. Not like a celebrity on tour.”

He also added the governor’s actions goes to prove that politics is just a game and and that he just wants to show to his godfather and he does not care about the peoples pains