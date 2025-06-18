Trump Grants Fresh 90-Day Extension on TikTok Ban

United States President Donald Trump has decided to give TikTok more time before enforcing a nationwide ban, as the White House confirmed another 90-day extension will be signed this week.

The earlier deadline for action, set to expire on Thursday, June 19, came from a previous extension signed in April.

The move means the popular short video platform will continue to operate in the U.S. while the government and TikTok’s Chinese parent company, ByteDance, work on reaching an agreement over the platform’s American operations.

Trump had earlier delayed the ban shortly after assuming office, issuing an order to allow more time to explore a possible deal.

In January, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favour of banning TikTok, prompting digital platforms and telecom providers to start cutting support.

However, the President’s executive orders have repeatedly postponed enforcement to avoid shutting down the app.

With this new 90-day window, efforts to secure a transfer of TikTok’s U.S. business or establish a data security agreement are expected to continue.

The aim is to allow American users to keep using the app without worries over how their personal information is handled.