You are a piece of filth, Osimhen slams Kvaratskhelia’s agent

Victor Osimhen has given a brutal response to Kvaratskhelia agent Mumuka Jugeli, who claimed the Super Eagles striker will move to Saudi Arabia next season.

“Dear Mamuka Jugeli, you are a piece of filth and a disgrace. I’m embarrassed at your sense of reasoning. Dumbf*ck! KEEP MY NAME OUT OF YOUR MOUTH!”

Kvaratskhelia’s agent was granted an interview earlier this week in which he stated that Osimhen will move to Saudi Arabia at the end of the season despite signing a contract extension with a release clause worth £113m last month that will keep him in the club until 2026.

Despite linking up with the Super Eagles of Nigeria for the 2023 AFCON, Osimhen remains pivotal for Napoli following his eight goals in 18 games in all competitions this season.

Osimhen’s agent also expressed his disappointment in Mamuka’s horrendous claims:

“Everyone must look into their own home and have respect for the work of others. It is not correct to talk about the future of other players”.

“This creates misunderstandings and problems as well as unfortunate predictions”.

“The alleged words of agent Mamuka Jugeli are bad, superficial and unacceptable”.

“These words create problems for my player Victor Osimhen with Napoli fans without any reason or real of the reality”.

“We have just signed a contract renewal and Victor’s only wish, in addition to the Africa Cup of Nations, is to help Napoli. Everything else is rubbish”.

