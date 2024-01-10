Jadon Sancho returns to BVB on a loan deal from Manchester United

English winger Jadon Sancho has completed a return deal to Borrusia Dortmund from Manchester United until the end of the season.

According to Sports transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, both teams involved have reached a full agreement on a €4m total package for salary coverage and loan fee, with no option to buy.

Jadon who is keen to return to Germany, could travel for his medical today ahead of his medical.

Recall that Sancho and Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag’s relationship crumbled when the player rebuffed claims from Ten Hag inciting that Sancho was left out of their trip to Arsenal due to poor match fitness.

Sancho on his social media accounts disapproved of such claims, insisting nothing of such had happened.

The development resulted in his suspension, which until this moment didn’t make any appearances in the Red colours.

This season, Sancho had appeared in Manchester United’s first three Premier League games against Wolves, Nottingham Forest and Tottenham for a total of 76 minutes.

