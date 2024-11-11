Yobe State to Transition to Solar Energy for Public Schools by 2025 -SSG

The Yobe State Government has announced plans to transition from fossil fuels to solar energy for powering public secondary schools by 2025.

Alhaji Baba Malam-Wali, the Secretary to the State Government, made this announcement during a visit to ongoing government projects at various schools in Nguru on Monday.

The schools inspected included the Government Higher Islamic College, Government Day Secondary School Gashua, Nigerian Tulip International College (NTIC) Yobe Campus, and Government Girls Unity College Damaturu.

Malam-Wali stated that this initiative is part of a broader strategy to enhance educational quality within the state. He outlined the government’s comprehensive approach to educational reform, which has included several key initiatives since 2019 aimed at reducing overcrowding in schools.

He noted that new model schools have been constructed to alleviate congestion in urban areas and that the government is collaborating with traditional leaders to boost enrollment in rural primary schools.

Additionally, the state government has committed to covering examination fees for candidates sitting for the 2025 West African School Certificate Examination (WASCE) and National Examination Council (NECO), relieving parents of financial burdens.

Malam-Wali also highlighted the establishment of additional secondary schools for girls, promoting educational opportunities for young women.

Principals from several visited secondary schools expressed gratitude for the government’s ongoing support, acknowledging its positive impact on student enrollment, academic performance, and overall school infrastructure.

