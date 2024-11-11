JUST IN: Sensitive Election Materials Arrive Ondo Ahead Of Guber Poll

Ahead of the Ondo State governorship election, slated for Saturday, 16th November 2024, sensitive election materials have arrived in Akure, the state capital in preparation for the exercise.

The materials which were transported by the Nigerian Air Force, have been received by officials of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

This was revealed in a brief message posted on the official X page of the Independent National Electoral Commission on Monday, November 11.

The early arrival of these materials is said to indicate a significant step towards ensuring a smooth and secure election process in the state.

“Breaking News! Sensitive materials for the Ondo State governorship election, scheduled for Saturday, 16th November 2024, have arrived in Akure, the state capital, and have been received by officials of the Central Bank of Nigeria. The materials were conveyed to Akure by the Nigerian Air Force.” The message noted.

Details Shortly…

