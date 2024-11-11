Mummy Wa Opens Up About Sexual Harassment in Nollywood

Nigerian actress and skit maker Kemi Ikuseedun, also known as “Mummy Wa,” recently opened up about her experiences with sexual harassment in the film industry.

Speaking on the WithChude podcast with Chude Jideonwo, she shared the challenges she faced as she tried to establish her career.

Mummy Wa, who gained popularity in 2023 through her appearances in Mr. Macaroni’s skits, revealed the extent of the unwanted advances she endured.

Reflecting on her experiences, she explained, “Behind the scenes, a lot of people ask for things. They make requests that I simply cannot fulfill.”

She further expressed the dilemma faced by many women in the industry, saying, “Where would I even begin? I’m coming from a place where people constantly told me, ‘This won’t work.’ So, how many people am I expected to please just to get a role?”

Mummy Wa shared a harsh reality of the industry: even if someone does compromise, there’s no guarantee it will lead to success. “The truth is, you might sleep with someone in the industry and still not get the role or recognition you hope for.

I encountered so many men who made these requests. But, shockingly, even slimmer women with fewer resources face the same pressure,” she noted.

Her story sheds light on a troubling reality: no woman is entirely shielded from these advances. But, as Mummy Wa stated firmly, “I can’t do it.” Her words are a powerful reminder of the resilience it takes to stand firm in an industry fraught with challenges.

