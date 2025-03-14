Niger State Governor Advocates Agriculture as Key to Nigeria’s Economic Growth

Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, has emphasized that agriculture remains a reliable way to sustain Nigeria’s economy.

The governor, who is also a farmer, made this statement in an interview on Thursday following the 45th Lecture of the University of Ibadan.

The lecture was delivered by the Pro-Chancellor of Abdulkadir Kure University, Minna, Prof. Mohammed Kuta Yahaya, on the topic “Decolonizing Food Security for Sustainable Poverty Reduction in Nigeria.”

Governor Bago encouraged young people to embrace agriculture, stating that it offers prosperity and positive contributions to society.

Speaking on the lecture, he described it as a wake-up call for all Nigerians and commended Prof. Kuta Yahaya for presenting a timely and insightful discussion.

During his lecture, Prof. Kuta Yahaya, an expert in Agricultural Communication, explained that decolonization is essential for achieving food security.

He noted that this approach focuses on sustainable poverty reduction by promoting local food production and reducing dependence on imported food.

He highlighted that poverty and insecurity in both rural and urban communities stem from systemic issues.

To address these, he stressed the importance of reclaiming indigenous knowledge, restructuring food systems, and ensuring equal access to nutritious food.

Prof. Kuta Yahaya outlined various strategies for achieving food security and poverty reduction, including:

He also praised the efforts of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Umaru Bago of Niger State, and the Governor of Borno State, along with private sector initiatives, for their contributions to food security. He described them as key drivers of agricultural transformation in Nigeria.