Yobe Plans to Reach 80% Vaccination Target by 2026

The Yobe State Government has announced plans to reach 80 per cent vaccination coverage by 2026 as part of efforts to stop the spread of preventable diseases among children.

This move was revealed during a media session held in Damaturu to mark the 2025 World Immunisation Day.

The state is taking steps to reach communities where many children have never received vaccines.

These areas include hard-to-reach locations and places where parents are unsure or afraid of vaccines.

Health officials said the presence of unvaccinated children puts the entire population at risk, as it allows diseases like cholera, meningitis, diphtheria, and polio to return or spread further.

Data from the health ministry shows that Yobe has faced outbreaks of diseases like Type C meningitis and cholera in recent years.

In response, the government has been working to increase vaccine coverage, especially in remote areas.

Compas been some improvement based on the 2023 National Demographic Health Survey, but health authorities say more work is needed to protect communities.

A growing concern in the state is the rise in zero-dose children—those who have not received any vaccines. In 2024, 17.5 per cent of children in Yobe fell into this category.

Two local government areas, Gulani and Geidam, were identified as the most affected.

Efforts are underway to address this by integrating vaccination services into general healthcare and expanding outreach programs.

Mobile teams are now visiting remote areas and even vaccinating children at busy public places like motor parks and checkpoints.

Borno State, which shares borders with Yobe, is also scaling up its immunisation efforts using similar outreach strategies.

The goal is to ensure that no child is missed, regardless of where they live.

UNICEF has also backed the plan, saying that reducing the number of zero-dose children is key to meeting global health goals.

Their target is to cut that number by 25 per cent in 2025 and by half by 2030.

To achieve this, UNICEF has called on the government bodies, local leaders, and international partners to work closely and make sure every child has access to vaccines.