MTN Services Restored In Kogi

The Association of Licensed Telecoms Operators of Nigeria confirmed this development and stated that the dispute which led to the shutdown of telecom masts in the area has been resolved.

The disagreement began when the Kogi State Utility Infrastructure Management and Compliance Agency accused MTN of not following operational guidelines and failing to report the actual extent of its optic fibre installations in the state.

A review carried out by both MTN and state officials revealed that the telecom company’s fibre coverage was larger than it had earlier declared.

This difference in reported figures led the state government to request higher payments, which MTN refused, prompting a legal order to shut down its facilities.

Residents and businesses were left without MTN service for over a week, facing disruptions in communication and economic activities.

Officials from the state’s internal revenue office also claimed MTN submitted incorrect paperwork and avoided proper tax procedures during the investigation.

With the matter now resolved, telecom services are expected to resume fully in Kogi, restoring normalcy for thousands of users affected by the shutdown.